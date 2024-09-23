Snowflake Stock Dips On Offering After-Hours: What To Know

Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a $2 billion private placement of senior convertible notes.

The Details: Snowflake announced it intends to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2027 and a $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2029.

The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes options to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the 2027 notes and up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the 2029 notes.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snowflake shares are trading below the stock’s 50-day moving average of $121.30 and near its 52-week low of $107.13.

Will SNOW Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Snowflake will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $166.93 on Snowflake. The Street high target is currently at $220 and the Street low target is $121. Of all the analysts covering Snowflake, 19 have positive ratings, nine have neutral ratings and no one has negative ratings.

In the last month, no analysts have adjusted price targets. Here's a look at recent price target changes [Analyst Ratings]. Benzinga also tracks Wall Street's most accurate analysts. Check out how analysts covering Snowflake have performed in recent history.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Snowflake is 40.11% down year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

SNOW Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Snowflake shares are down 2.62% after-hours at $110.29 at the time of publication Monday.

