Nvidia, T-Mobile US, Vivos Therapeutics, SoFi Technologies, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Wednesday’s trading session saw the stock market slip into the red following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 0.5%. This marks the beginning of the central bank’s highly anticipated cutting cycle, the first since March 2020. T

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.25% to 41,503.10, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 5,618.26. The Nasdaq also fell 0.3%, closing at 17,573.30.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia shares closed down 1.92% at $113.37, after hitting an intraday high of $117.7 and a low of $113.22. The stock’s 52-week high is $140.76, and its 52-week low is $39.23. The tech giant is considering a $165 million acquisition of the OctoAI startup to bolster its software and cloud computing services.

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS

T-Mobile shares ended the day down 2.97% at $196.68, with an intraday high of $206.1 and a low of $195.47. The stock’s 52-week high is $206.31, and its 52-week low is $135.82. The company announced a partnership with Nvidia, Ericsson, and Nokia to pioneer AI-driven mobile networks. The company has also signed an agreement with OpenAI to transform customer experience and redefine customer success standards globally

See Also: Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Likely ‘One Of The Bigger Users’ Of Blockchain Technology, But Calls Cryptocurrencies A ‘Pet Rock’

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS

Vivos Therapeutics shares surged 47.50% to close at $4.13, after hitting an intraday high of $5.95 and a low of $3.02. The stock’s 52-week high is $48.79, and its 52-week low is $1.91. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the company’s flagship oral medical device, poised to disrupt the pediatric sleep apnea market.

SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI

SoFi shares closed down 0.12% at $8.11, after hitting an intraday high of $8.53 and a low of $8.04. The stock’s 52-week high is $10.49, and its 52-week low is $6.01. The shares moved on heavy trading volume as investors anticipated a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares ended the day up 0.48% at $227.87, with an intraday high of $234.57 and a low of $226.55. The stock’s 52-week high is $273.93, and its 52-week low is $138.8. The shares traded higher likely due to the broader market reaction to the Federal Reserve's recent policy decision to cut interest rates.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: