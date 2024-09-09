On Monday, U.S. indices closed in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.2% to finish at $40,829.59. The S&P 500 also gained nearly 1.2%, closing at 5,471.05, while the Nasdaq saw a similar 1.2% increase, ending at 16,884.60. Here are the top five trending stocks of the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock soared by 14.08%, closing at $34.6 after hitting an intraday high of $34.7 and a low of $32.47. The company is set for a significant milestone with its inclusion in the S&P 500 index on September 23.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock saw a marginal increase of 0.04%, closing at $220.91. The stock hit an intraday high of $221.27 and a low of $216.71. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 16 series at the “Glowtime” event, designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock rose by 3.54%, closing at $106.47. The stock reached an intraday high of $106.55 and a low of $103.69. The company is currently under an early-stage investigation by U.S. antitrust authorities over its potential dominance in the artificial intelligence chip market.

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle’s stock declined by 1.35%, closing at $139.89 after hitting an intraday high of $143.3 and a low of $139.51. The company reported strong first-quarter earnings, beating analyst estimates with $1.39 per share and $13.3 billion in revenue, driven by significant growth in cloud services. The company also announced major cloud partnerships with AWS and Google Cloud.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares increased by 2.63%, closing at $216.27. The stock hit an intraday high of $219.87 and a low of $213.67. The electric vehicle maker’s shares moved higher after its supplier Panasonic announced preparations for mass production of high-capacity electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

