Apple Intelligence-Ready iPhone 16 With Faster Processor, Dedicated Camera Button Announced: Check Price And Availability Details

At the “Glowtime” event, Apple Inc. AAPL introduced the iPhone 16 series on Monday, which is "designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up," according to CEO Tim Cook.

The iPhone 16 series will be Cupertino's first widely released phone to feature Apple Intelligence in beta, following an update set for October.

This AI software was initially showcased at WWDC and was previously limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

What Happened: On Monday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 in ultramarine, teal, and pink, plus white and black colors from its headquarters in California. It is made of "aerospace grade aluminum."

The basic models jumped directly from the A16 Bionic to the A18 — the chip created specifically for the latest iPhone series is targeted for the smooth running of large generative models.

The new A18 processor delivers a 30% speed improvement over iPhone 15's A16 Bionic chip.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro comes in a new Gold color. It is also available in Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium.

The pro models feature the "remarkable new pro chip" — the A18 Pro, which is faster than the A18.

See Also: Apple Announces AirPods 4 With Wireless Charging, Along With A New ANC Variant: Prices Start At $129

Price: As anticipated, the iPhone 16 series starts at $799.

The base model of the iPhone 16 is priced at $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899 with 128GB of storage.

The iPhone 16 Pro is now priced from $999 with 128GB of storage, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for the 256GB model.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Pre-orders And Availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 will begin Friday, with all four models becoming available for purchase on Sept. 20.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Features

Apple iPhone 16 | Photo courtesy: Apple

The standard iPhone 16 and larger iPhone Plus will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch screen, respectively. However, the displays will be able to achieve a peak brightness of 2000 nits and can dim down to 1 nit.

The device also includes an Action Button and a new physical camera button located beneath the power button, along with a redesigned dual-camera system on the back, now positioned vertically.

It comes with a 48MP primary camera, whose image processing system combines 48MP and 12MP photos to create a 24MP image.

Gaming Improvements: The iPhone 16 now offers 30% better gaming performance due to improved heat management. The device can run AAA games like "Resident Evil 7 Biohazard" and "Assassin’s Creed: Mirage," which were previously available only on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Visual Intelligence: This is a new feature on the iPhone 16 that allows users to leverage the camera control button through which they can click an object's picture and receive details about the same — be it the restaurant timings or the breed of a dog you saw on the street.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Features

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro | Photo courtesy: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro displays are the biggest ever on an iPhone, with sizes of 6.3 inches for the Pro model and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

The Pro models have a new fusion camera and an updated interface. It comes with a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor. There's also a new 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus.

Moreover, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max now come with a 5x telephoto lens with a 120 mm focal length.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: