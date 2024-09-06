What's Going On With NIO Shares Today?

NIO Inc. NIO shares are trading marginally higher in the premarket session on Friday.
The company reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter revenue of 17.45 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), up 98.9% year-over-year and 76.1%% from the previous quarter.
Analysts, on average, estimated revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.
Excluding share-based compensation expenses, the company reported an adjusted loss per share/ADS of 2.21 yuan or 30 cents compared to a loss of 3.28 yuan in the year-ago quarter and 2.39 yuan in the first quarter of 2024.
Analysts had called for a loss of 31 cents per share. The stock price gained after the print.
JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, raising the price target from $5.3 to $8.
Meanwhile, NIO co-founder and president Qin Lihong recently disclosed that the electric vehicle manufacturer aims to deliver 220,000 vehicles in 2024. This is the first time the company’s management has publicly announced a specific delivery target, reported CnEV Post.
Qin shared this goal during an interview with local automotive media outlet Auto Home at the Chengdu auto show.
NIO announced on Sept. 1 that it delivered 20,176 vehicles in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of deliveries exceeding 20,000 units.
According to Benzinga Pro, NIO stock has lost over 54% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF KARS and Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ.
Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 1.24% to $4.90 premarket at last check Friday.
Image: Shutterstock
