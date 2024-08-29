Lululemon, Dollar General, Dell, Marvell Technology, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 29, 2024 11:46 PM | 2 min read |

On Thursday, major U.S. indices had a mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.6% to close at 41,335.05, while the S&P 500 remained nearly unchanged at 5,591.96. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped 0.2% to end at 17,516.43.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU

Lululemon closed the day with a slight increase of 0.07% at $259.01, with an intraday high and low of $263.35 and $258.28 respectively. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $2.371 billion, missing the consensus estimate but reported earnings of $3.15 per share, beating analyst estimates.

Dollar General Corporation DG

Dollar General shares plummeted 32.15% to close at $84.03 after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revised its fiscal year 2024 outlook downwards. The company reported a 0.5% increase in same-store sales, but operating profit declined by 20.6%.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL

Dell shares slipped 0.74% to $110.74. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $25.03 billion, beating the consensus estimate, and adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, also surpassing analyst estimates.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL

Marvell Technology shares climbed 2.05% to $69.84. The company reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share, in-line with the analyst consensus estimate, and quarterly sales of $1.27 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose slightly by 0.26% to $206.28. Elon Musk and Tesla successfully dismissed a federal lawsuit accusing them of defrauding investors through insider trading and manipulating Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

