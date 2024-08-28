Nvidia Set To Become The Hub Of AI Ecosystem, Similar To Amazon's Dominance In E-Commerce, Says Expert Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA is set to become the central player in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, similar to Amazon.com Inc. AMZN in e-commerce, according to Kevin Mahn, CIO of Hennion & Walsh.

What Happened: Mahn anticipates Nvidia will surpass expectations when it reports its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Mahn predicts significant growth in Nvidia’s data center business. He shared this perspective in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

“Nvidia is positioning themselves to be the hub of the AI ecosystem in a similar fashion that Amazon became the hub of the e-commerce ecosystem, Mahn said.

Additionally, Mahn highlighted other stock options beyond Nvidia, including Digital Realty Trust Inc. DLR, Modine Manufacturing Co. MOD, and Broadcom Inc. AVGO.

See Also: Chinese E-Commerce Giant Drops 35% In 2 Days, But Analysts See 92% Upside Potential

Why It Matters: Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report is highly anticipated, with analysts expecting the company to report second-quarter revenue of $28.68 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. This marks a significant increase from the $13.5 billion reported in the same quarter last year. Nvidia has consistently beaten revenue estimates in seven of the last eight quarters.

Technical indicators also show bullish momentum for Nvidia stock ahead of the earnings report. The stock has surged approximately 170% over the past year and about 163% year-to-date.

However, Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, cautions that Nvidia’s “hyperfocused” investors might trigger a negative stock trend post-earnings. Despite the recent 30% surge and proximity to all-time highs, Munster foresees potential short-term setbacks due to ongoing demand-supply imbalances and possible delays in the Blackwell project.

On the flip side, Carter Braxton Worth, founder of Worth Charting LLC, remains bullish on Nvidia. He suggests that investors should consider a long-term strategy for the stock, especially around the earnings period. Worth emphasized that technical indicators point towards a continued upward trajectory for the company.

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock closed at $128.30 on Tuesday, up 1.46%. In after-hours trading, the stock slightly dipped by 0.46%. Year to date, NVIDIA’s stock has surged by an impressive 166.35%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image VIa Shutterstock