On Thursday, major U.S. indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by 1.4% to 40,563.06, the S&P 500 rising 1.6% to 5,543.22, and the NASDAQ climbing 2.3% to 17,594.50.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon shares rose by 4.40% to close at $177.59. The stock benefited from strong consumer spending data and an upbeat outlook from Walmart Inc. Amazon’s stock performance was also influenced by the latest retail sales data, which showed a 1% month-over-month increase in July, surpassing economist expectations.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. ASTS

AST SpaceMobile shares surged by 50.70% to close at $31.36, following the company’s announcement of its second-quarter financial results. Despite reporting a larger-than-expected loss, the company revealed plans to launch five satellites in early September.

Cingulate Inc. CING

Cingulate shares soared by 159.46% to close at $4.80 after the company was granted a European Patent for its lead asset, CTx-1301, used in the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The patent expands Cingulate's intellectual property portfolio to include up to 30 European territories.

Applied Materials Inc. AMAT

Applied Materials shares increased by 5.06% to close at $211.83 after the company reported third-quarter financial results that exceeded analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter that Applied Materials has surpassed analyst estimates.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 6.34% to close at $214.14. The stock benefited from stronger-than-expected retail sales, which potentially signals increased consumer demand and confidence, possibly boosting expectations for higher vehicle sales.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

