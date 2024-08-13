Major U.S. indices closed in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1.04% to finish at 39,765.64, the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.7% to 5,534.43, and the Nasdaq advancing 2.4% to 17,187.61.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Starbucks shares soared by 24.50%, closing at $95.90. The stock hit an intraday high of $96.01 and a low of $90.29. The 52-week range for the stock is $71.55 to $107.66. Meanwhile, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill declined 7.5% to $51.68.

Starbucks shares rose after the company announced the appointment of Brian Niccol, CEO and Chairman of Chipotle Mexican Grill, as Starbucks' new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG

Alphabet shares moved lower by 1.21%, closing at $165.93. The stock’s intraday high was $166.54 and the low was $164.77. The 52-week range for the stock is $121.46 to $193.3. The decline followed a report suggesting that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is considering a bid to break up Google.

Nu Holdings Ltd NU

Nu Holdings shares rose by 1.68%, closing at $12.71. The stock’s intraday high was $12.83 and the low was $12.57. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.61 to $13.64. The company’s stock jumped after it reported upbeat second-quarter financial results, with revenue of $2.8 billion, up 65% year-over-year.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares increased by 5.24%, closing at $207.83. The stock’s intraday high was $208.49 and the low was $197.06. The 52-week range for the stock is $138.8 to $278.97. Despite facing increasing competition, the Model Y remains the top-selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) model in China.

