Wall Street Ends Wednesday In The Red As Risk Sentiment Remains Fragile: S&P 500 Movers At The Close

U.S. stock markets ended Wednesday on a down note, unable to maintain the momentum from Tuesday’s rebound driven by dovish remarks from the Bank of Japan.
The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower, the Nasdaq dropped 1.2% and the Dow Jones declined by 234 points or 0.6%.
Small-caps, as tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, were the hardest hit, down 1.4%, as investors continue to assess the U.S. economic outlook.
What Drove Wednesday’s Wall Street Decline?
Investors showed little interest in the 10-year U.S. bond auction, resulting in a yield of 3.9%, notably higher than the pre-auction estimate.
This weaker-than-anticipated demand suggests the recent rally might have peaked. Additionally, treasuries faced pressure as 17 leading companies issued $31.8 billion in debt, marking the largest amount of U.S. investment-grade issuance this year, according to Bloomberg data.
Investors are still anticipating a more significant 50-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, with expectations of more than 100 basis points of total rate reductions for the year.
Market-implied probabilities for a 50-basis-point cut in September remain at about 70%, slightly up from Tuesday’s 68%.
According to the CME Group‘s FedWatch tool, traders are assigning almost a 60% probability that the federal funds rate will end the year at 4.25-4.5%, with the remaining 40% chance placed on it being in the lower range of 4%-4.25%.
Wednesday’s Movers At The Close
The three major stock gainers in the S&P 500, as monitored by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, were the following companies:
|Name
|Chg %
|Fortinet, Inc. FTNT
|25.30%
|Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON
|18.39%
|Global Payments Inc. GPN
|6.92%
Major laggards were:
|Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI
|-20.14%
|Airbnb, Inc. ABNB
|-13.38%
|Charles River Laboratories International CRL
|-12.60%
Read now:
- Iranian President Appeals To Macron For Gaza Cease-Fire Deal To Avoid Broader Regional War, Egypt Halts Flights Over Iran
Bear market illustration generated using artificial intelligence via Dall-E.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.