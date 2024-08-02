On Thursday, major U.S. indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.2% to 40,347.97, and the S&P 500 decreasing by 1.4% to 5,446.68. The Nasdaq experienced a notable drop of 2.3%, ending at 17,194.15.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock dipped by 1.56% to close at $184.07. The e-commerce giant reported a 10% year-over-year increase in second-quarter net sales, totaling $148 billion, but fell short of the Street consensus estimate of $148.56 billion.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s shares fell 1.68% to $218.36, despite reporting third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations and revenue that grew year-over-year. The stock weakness is apparently due to Apple's China and Services performance as well as Mac revenue modestly trailing expectations.

Block Inc. SQ

Block’s shares dropped by 3.20% to $59.90 after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. The Bitcoin BTC/USD-centric company reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents by 8.82%.

Intel Corp INTC

Intel’s shares plunged 5.50% to $29.05 after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents by 80%.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell 6.55% to $216.86. The company announced that it has produced its 10 millionth drive unit across all of its factories.

