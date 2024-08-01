Elon Musk's Tesla Makes 10 Millionth Drive Unit, More Than Half Of Them Made In Giga Nevada

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Wednesday that it has produced its 10 millionth drive unit across all of its factories, to much appreciation from company CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Tesla announced via social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of celebrating employees with the 10 millionth drive unit in their midst.

The drive unit was created on July 3, the company said, while not specifying which of its many factories manufactured it.

Tesla CEO Musk also took the platform to congratulate the drivetrain team on the achievement.

Congrats to the Tesla drivetrain team! https://t.co/xxaevcWtP6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

Why It Matters: Most of Tesla’s drive units are seemingly made in Giga Nevada located less than an hour from Lake Tahoe. In early June, the company announced that its gigafactory in Nevada made its 5 millionth drive unit, or about 50% of its overall drive unit production to date.

Congratulations Giga Nevada team on building their 5 Millionth Drive Unit! pic.twitter.com/sAypEH12Bm — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) June 4, 2024

The drive unit serves as the core of an EV by converting electrical energy in the battery to mechanical energy.

Drive units today cost less than half of the original Model S drive unit, according to Tesla.

Photo courtesy: Tesla