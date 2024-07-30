Nvidia, AMD, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Tuesday, major U.S. indices showed mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.5% to close at 40,743.33, while the S&P 500 fell by a similar margin to 5,436.44. The Nasdaq dropped nearly 1.3%, ending the day at 17,147.42.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA shares experienced a surge in after-hours trading, closing the day with a 7.04% decrease at $103.73. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked 5.1% to $109. The stock’s intraday high and low were $111.99 and $102.54 respectively, with a 52-week range of $195.95 to $39.23. This surge was in sympathy with AMD’s strong second-quarter earnings results.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

AMD shares rebounded by 7.6% in the after-hours trading to $149.02 after the chipmaker posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that increased year-over-year. The stock closed down 0.94% at $138.44, with an intraday high and low of $141.7 and $134.05 respectively, and a 52-week range of $227.3 to $93.12. AMD’s strong performance was driven by strength in data center revenue and fairly positive performance in the client business, as detailed in the second-quarter earnings report.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Microsoft reported a 15% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Street consensus estimates. The stock closed down 0.89% at $422.92, with an intraday high and low of $429.05 and $417.36 respectively, and a 52-week range of $468.35 to $309.45. Microsoft’s cloud revenue was up 21% YoY at $36.8 billion, according to the company’s fourth-quarter report.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META

Meta Platforms is set to report its second-quarter earnings with a focus on its AI capabilities. The stock closed down 0.54% at $463.19, with an intraday high and low of $472.73 and $456.70 respectively, and a 52-week range of $542.79 to $274.39. Advertisers are expected to increase their spending on the platform. The company will report its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday after market close.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla is recalling over 1.8 million vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns that an unlatched hood can fully open while driving. The stock closed down 4.08% at $222.62, with an intraday high and low of $232.41 and $220 respectively, and a 52-week range of $278.97 to $138.8. The recall includes different model years of Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

