Tesla Recalls Over 1.8M Vehicles Over Concerns Of Unlatched Hood Opening When Driving

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is recalling over 1.8 million vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that an unlatched hood can fully open when driving, obstructing the driver’s view and increasing risks of a crash.

What Happened: The recall population includes different model years of Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles.

Once the hood has been opened by the customer, the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition and prevent driver notifications.

This may cause the hood to fully open when driving and obstruct the driver’s view, the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update aimed at fixing the issue at no cost to the customer.

Why It Matters: While Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths associated with the issue, it has identified three warranty claims or field reports that may be related to it in the U.S.

The recent recall is Tesla’s second-largest this year after the company recalled about 2.2 million vehicles, including its Cybertruck, earlier this year due to concerns about a smaller font size for warning lights compromising the visibility of crucial safety information.

Tesla then too issued a software update to resolve the issue.

