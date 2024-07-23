Major U.S. indices closed lower, influenced by earnings reports from Tesla, Alphabet, and other companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.1% to 40,358.09, the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% to 5,555.74, and the Nasdaq edged down 0.06% to 17,997.35.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock declined by 2.04%, closing at $246.38. The stock’s intraday high and low were $255.76 and $245.63 respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $278.98. Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $25.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year, exceeding estimates. Despite this, earnings per share fell 43% to 52 cents, missing expectations, and vehicle deliveries and production dropped year-over-year.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG

Alphabet’s Class A stock closed marginally higher at $181.79 in the regular session and fell 2.19% lower in the after-hours trading to $177.80. Meanwhile, the company’s Class C saw a slight increase of 0.14%, closing at $183.60 in the regular trading and declined 2.2% in the after-hours to $179.59. Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $84.742 billion, beating the consensus estimate. The tech giant also reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, beating analyst estimates.

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT

Lockheed Martin’s stock surged by 5.63%, closing at $501.29. The stock’s intraday high and low were $501.77 and $482.86 respectively, with a 52-week range of $393.77 to $501.77. The company reported second-quarter 2024 net sales growth of 9% year-over-year to $18.12 billion, above the consensus.

Visa Inc. V

Visa’s stock dipped by 1.09%, closing at $264.79. The stock’s intraday high and low were $267.7 and $263.86 respectively, with a 52-week range of $227.68 to $290.96. Visa’s third-quarter earnings were $2.42 per share, matching estimates, while sales of $8.9 billion missed expectations slightly. Payments volume and processed transactions grew, but shares fell 2% after hours.

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS

UPS’s stock plummeted by 12.05%, closing at $127.68. The stock’s intraday high and low were $132.26 and $124.98 respectively, with a 52-week range of $124.98 to $192.98. UPS shares are trading lower after it reported second-quarter 2024 results. Revenue declined 1.1% year-over-year to $21.82 billion, missing the consensus. Adjusted EPS was $1.79, down 29.5% YoY, missing the consensus.

