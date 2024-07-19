What's Going On With Delta Air Shares After Pausing Global Flight Schedule?

Loading... Loading...

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL shares are trading marginally lower on Friday.

Delta halted its worldwide flight schedule this morning due to a vendor technology issue affecting multiple airlines and businesses globally.

The company said it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume operations.

“Customers with flights scheduled for Friday should continue checking their flight status via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com,” the company said in a statement.

“We are also working to issue a travel waiver this morning that will allow customers scheduled to travel Friday, July 19, to manage changes to their itinerary,” Delta Air Lines added.

According to Benzinga Pro, DAL stock has lost over 7% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS and the Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ.

Last week, Delta reported second-quarter 2024 operating revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $16.658 billion, beating the consensus of $15.452 billion. Adjusted operating revenue was $15.407 billion (+5.4% YoY).

Adjusted average fuel price of $2.64 per gallon, up 5% from last year’s quarter. Adjusted EPS was $2.36, missing the consensus of $2.37.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 0.36% to $44.76 premarket at last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

