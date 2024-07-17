Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, major U.S. indices showed mixed results. The tech-heavy Nasdaq experienced its worst day since 2022, dropping 2.77% to 17,996.92. The S&P 500 declined by 1.4% to 5,588.27. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 0.6%, closing at 41,198.08.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock closed the day with a 6.64% decrease, ending at $117.97. The stock hit an intraday high of $121.85 and a low of $116.72. The semiconductor company’s stock was impacted by increased U.S. sanctions against China and comments made by Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM

TSM’s shares fell by 7.98%, closing at $171.20. The stock’s intraday high was $176.58, and it reached a low of $170.51. The drop followed comments made by Trump suggesting that Taiwan should compensate the U.S. for its defense.

ASML Holding N.V. ASML

ASML’s stock fell by 12.74%, ending the day at $932.06. The stock hit an intraday high of $979.99 and a low of $928.7. Despite the drop, the company exceeded second-quarter earnings forecasts, driven by robust sales in China and a surge in new bookings.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX

Netflix’s stock decreased by 1.35%, closing at $647.46. The stock’s intraday high was $650.45, and it reached a low of $639.47. The company is preparing to report its second-quarter earnings after market hours on Thursday.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 3.14%, closing at $248.5. The stock hit an intraday high of $258.47 and a low of $246.18. Despite the drop, analysts are painting a rosy picture for the electric vehicle maker’s future.

