At the close of trading on Monday, U.S. stocks were in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%, reaching 40,211.72. The S&P 500 increased by 0.3% to 5,631.22, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.4% to 18,472.57.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

The stock closed the day with a significant increase of 31.37% at $40.58, hitting an intraday high of $46.27 and a low of $38.06. The 52-week range for the stock is $79.38 to $22.55. Trump Media shares pulled back in the after-hours session after came after the company, associated with former President Donald Trump, filed a prospectus for the resale of nearly 38 million shares of common stock.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN

Coinbase’s stock rose by 11.39% to close at $242.85, with an intraday high of $247.5 and a low of $228. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $283.48 and $69.63 respectively. The rise in the stock’s price was attributed to the surge in Bitcoin BTC/USD prices past the key $63,000 level.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA

Marathon Digital’s stock saw an 18.34% increase, closing at $24.58. The stock hit an intraday high of $24.98 and a low of $21.56. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.09 to $7.16. The stock’s rise was in line with the surge in Bitcoin prices.

Apple Inc AAPL

Apple’s shares increased by 1.67% to close at $234.4, with an intraday high of $237.23 and a low of $233.09. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $237.23 and $164.08 respectively. The increase in the stock’s price was due to the company’s record-breaking annual sales in India, nearing $8 billion.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 1.78% to close at $252.64, hitting an intraday high of $265.6 and a low of $251.73. The 52-week range for the stock is $299.29 to $138.8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly committed to contributing $45 million per month to a new super PAC backing former President Trump’s potential 2024 presidential campaign.

