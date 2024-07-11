Tesla, Trump Media & Technology, MicroStrategy, Joby Aviation, PepsiCo: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indices closed Thursday on a mixed note: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 1% to 39,753.75, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.9% to 5,584.54, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.95% to 18,283.41.

In June, the U.S. Consumer Price Index slowed to 3% year-over-year, below economists’ forecast of 3.1%, marking the third consecutive decline. This trend, not seen since May 2023, bolstered expectations for near-term Fed rate cuts, driving equity futures higher and causing Treasury yields to fall.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell by 8.44% to close at $241.03. The stock’s intraday high and low were $271 and $239.65, respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $299.29. According to a report by Cox Automotive, Tesla sold over 3,200 Cybertrucks in June, making it the best-selling vehicle priced above $100,000 for the month.

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose by 3.68% to close at $29.86. The stock hit an intraday high of $30.31 and a low of $28.98, with a 52-week range of $22.55 to $79.38. Former President Donald Trump recently threatened to imprison Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other “election fraudsters” if he is re-elected.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR

MicroStrategy’s stock increased by 4.05% to close at $1358.56. The stock’s intraday high and low were $1432 and $1329.24, respectively, with a 52-week range of $307.11 to $1999.99. The company, known to make bullish bets on Bitcoin BTC/USD, recently announced a 10-for-1 stock split, aiming to make its shares more accessible to investors and employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY

Joby Aviation’s stock surged by 19.54% to close at $6.21. The stock hit an intraday high of $6.26 and a low of $5.35, with a 52-week range of $4.5 to $10.96. The company recently achieved a milestone by successfully flying a hydrogen-electric air taxi demonstrator 523 miles, with water as the only by-product.

PepsiCo Inc. PEP

PepsiCo’s stock slightly rose by 0.22% to close at $163.95. The stock’s intraday high and low were $164.89 and $158.03, respectively, with a 52-week range of $155.83 to $192.38. The company’s second-quarter sales growth of 0.8% year-on-year to $22.501 billion missed the analyst consensus estimate of $22.599 billion, leading to a slide in the stock.

