Trump Threatens To Jail Meta's Mark Zuckerberg And 'Election Fraudsters' If Re-Elected: 'Don't Do It… Be Careful!'

Former President Donald Trump threatened to imprison Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other “election fraudsters” if he is re-elected.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to issue the warning on Tuesday. He stated that if he were to be re-elected, individuals involved in election fraud would be imprisoned, with Zuckerberg specifically named.

Trump criticized Zuckerberg in a post about the SAVE Act, a GOP-backed legislation aiming to prevent undocumented immigrants from voting in federal elections. Despite the legislation’s focus, Trump’s post veered into accusations against Democrats, labeling them as cheaters.

He expressed concern that “illegal migrants” were gaining voting rights and concluded by referring to Zuckerberg using the nickname “Zuckerbucks,” a term previously used by the former president.

“They have no shame! All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time,” Trump said.

“We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” he added.

Trump’s animosity towards Zuckerberg is not new. It dates back to his presidency, particularly after the Capitol Riots, which led to Trump’s temporary ban from Facebook. The ban was lifted in January 2023.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

In a rally in September 2022, Trump made statements about his relationship with Zuckerberg, claiming that the Meta CEO had visited the White House for dinner. He called him “weirdo” at the time.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threat to imprison Zuckerberg and others involved in election fraud, if he is re-elected, is a significant development. It underscores the ongoing tension between the two figures and raises questions about the potential impact of such a move on the tech industry and the broader political landscape.

Trump’s statements also come at a time when his chances of re-election are reportedly gaining traction. According to national and battleground polls, Trump is currently leading President Joe Biden.

Trump’s threat to Zuckerberg also follows his recent opposition to a potential TikTok ban, which he attributed to President Biden. Trump accused Biden of assisting Facebook in gaining more power, potentially meddling in elections to the detriment of Republicans.

