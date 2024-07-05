Leadership Change at NIO: CFO Resigns, Senior VP Takes Charge

Loading... Loading...

NIO Inc. NIO shares are trading lower after the company disclosed that Steven Wei Feng has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer for personal and family reasons, effective July 5, 2024.

The board of directors also approved the concurrent promotion of Stanley Yu Qu, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining NIO in October 2016, Qu held several positions in financial leadership at prominent multinational companies such as Lear Corporation LEAand Johnson Controls International Plc JCI between 2013 and 2016.

This week, NIO disclosed that it delivered 21,209 electric vehicles in June 2024, representing an increase of 98.1% Y/Y, and 57,373 EVs in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 143.9% Y/Y.

As of June 30, 2024, cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 537,020.

Price Action: NIO shares are down 2.26% at $4.76 premarket at the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

