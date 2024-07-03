Nvidia, Koss Corp, Broadcom, Nio, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Wednesday, major U.S. indices showed mixed performance: the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped slightly by 0.06% to 39,308, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to 5,537.02, and the Nasdaq increased by 0.9% to 18,188.30.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Nvidia Corporation NVDA
The stock closed 4.57% higher at $128.28, with an intraday high and low of $128.28 and $121.36 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $140.76 and $39.23. Benzinga reported that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold over $29 million worth of shares amid the company's remarkable stock market performance.
Koss Corporation KOSS
Koss shares soared 143.81% to close at $10.63, with an intraday high and low of $18.73 and $5.22 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $18.73 and $2.27. The stock’s movement was driven by speculation about recent moves from meme stock trader Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty”.
Broadcom Inc. AVGO
Broadcom shares rose 4.33% to close at $1,729.22, with an intraday high and low of $1,729.22 and $1,664.46 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $1,851.62 and $795.09. The stock’s rise followed former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent purchase of call options in the semiconductor giant.
NIO Inc. NIO
Nio shares traded 7.51% higher to close at $4.87, with an intraday high and low of $5.04 and $4.59 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $16.18 and $3.61. Benzinga reported that the shares moved higher amid strength in Chinese markets and a rally in the broader EV market after several companies reported strong EV delivery figures.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares rose 6.54% to close at $246.39, with an intraday high and low of $248.35 and $234.25 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8. Benzinga noted that Tesla reported above-consensus deliveries for the second quarter, sending its stock up by over 10% to its highest level in nearly six months.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
