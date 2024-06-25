Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks showed mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by nearly 0.8%, finishing at 39,112.16. The S&P 500 rose by almost 0.4% to end the regular session at 5,469.30, while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 1.3% to close at 17,717.65.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN

Rivian shares surged 8.63% to close at $11.96 after reports of Volkswagen’s plan to invest $5 billion into the company as part of an electric vehicle joint venture. The German automaker is set to invest $1 billion immediately and pump an additional $4 billion over time. The joint venture will focus on developing next-generation battery-powered vehicles.

Lucid Group Inc LCID

Lucid Group shares traded lower by 2.34% to close at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company announced the appointment of Nick Twork as head of Global Communications, who will oversee Lucid's global communications team and report directly to Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson.

Micron Technology Inc MU

Micron Technology shares rose by 1.52% to close at $141.12. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained Micron as a Buy with a $225 price target, expecting the company to deliver a beat-and-raise as it enters one of the most significant memory cycles in history.

Novo Nordisk NVO

Novo Nordisk shares moved higher by 3.25% to close at $146.91 following China's approval of Novo's weight loss drug, Wegovy. China, the second most populated country, is estimated to have the world's highest number of overweight individuals. Read more here.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla shares increased by 2.61% to close at $187.35. Emil Michael, former chief business officer at Uber Technologies, recently expressed skepticism about the financial feasibility of robotaxis, citing the high cost of production.

