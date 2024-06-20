Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices showed mixed results on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.8% at 39,134.76, while the S&P 500 finished the day down 0.25% at 5,473.17. The Nasdaq fell by 0.8% to 17,721.59.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock fell by 3.54% to close at $130.78. The stock hit an intraday high of $140.76 and a low of $129.53. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $39.23 and $140.76. The company recently became the world’s most valuable listed company, driven by surging demand for its AI chips. Nvidia’s technology is pivotal in developing advanced AI systems, leading to the tech boom.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop’s stock rose by 3.60% to close at $25.59. The stock hit an intraday high of $25.93 and a low of $23.65. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $9.95 and $64.83. The company’s stock has lost close to 16% this week following its annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Ryan Cohen emphasized a strategic pivot towards profitability. Cohen also emphasized the need to avoid the "hype" associated with the meme-stock frenzy.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

AMD’s stock rose by 4.62% to close at $161.78. The stock hit an intraday high of $166.82 and a low of $155.5. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $93.12 and $227.3. The company confirmed that a recent cyberattack failed to compromise business-critical data, providing some respite for the stock from Wednesday’s selloff. AMD worked closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to analyze the hack.

Nikola Corporation NKLA

Nikola’s shares plummeted by 31.46% to close at $0.33. The stock hit an intraday high of $0.43 and a low of $0.32. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $0.32 and $3.71. The company’s shares dropped after the board of directors approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. Nikola’s stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split with a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not greater than 1-for-30.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell by 1.78% to close at $181.57. The stock hit an intraday high of $185.21 and a low of $179.66. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $138.8 and $299.29. RBC Capital Markets lowered its price target on Tesla based on a lower robotaxi segment valuation. Analysts predict that widespread adoption of robotaxis will occur closer to 2040 with multiple software providers, fleet operators, and OEMs producing purpose-built autonomous vehicles.

