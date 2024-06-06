Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices showed mixed results on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2% to close at 38,886.17, while the S&P 500 dipped slightly by 0.02% to 5,352.96. The Nasdaq also edged down by nearly 0.1% to finish at 17,173.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corporation GME

GameStop shares soared by 47.45%, closing at $46.55 after hitting an intraday high of $47.5. In the after-hours trading the share shot up another nearly 32% to $61.27. The surge followed the return of Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on social media, who is set to host his first YouTube livestream in three years. This development sent GameStop shares higher on Thursday.

AMC Entertainment Inc AMC

AMC Entertainment shares climbed 12.43% to close at $5.79. In after-hours trading the shares rose 12.3% to $6.50. The stock’s performance was influenced by the swift surge in GameStop stock, which also led to a rise in other meme stocks. The volatility in GameStop and other retail darlings is largely attributed to Roaring Kitty.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

Shares of Robinhood rose 6.49% to close at $22.97. The company’s acquisition of Bitstamp has drawn significant attention from industry experts, with CEO Vlad Tenev highlighting the profound impact of cryptocurrencies on the financial system. The landmark deal has been deemed ‘massive’ and the ‘first domino to fall’ in the crypto sector.

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL

PayPal shares traded higher by 5.49%, closing at $67.02. The shares were driven by heavy trading volume and positive sentiment despite no company-specific news. The rise was possibly influenced by the appointment of a new Chief Accounting Officer and recent analyst upgrades with higher price targets.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 1.68%, closing at $177.94. The stock hit an intraday high of $179.73 and a low of $172.73. Despite a surge in sales for Chinese automakers in the UK, Tesla’s performance remained steady.

