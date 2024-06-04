On Tuesday, major U.S. indices finished the day with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.4% to 38,711.29, the S&P 500 increasing 0.15% to 5,291.34, and the Nasdaq closing up 0.17% at 16,857.05.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO
MicroAlgo shares skyrocketed by 656.94% to close at $11.81, with an intraday high and low of $15 and $4.64 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $156 and $1.56. The company’s shares surged after it announced a partnership with WiMi Hologram Cloud to create a micro-consciousness quantum research center.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD
CrowdStrike’s stock dipped by 1.01% to close at $305.58. The stock’s intraday high and low were $312.38 and $303.51, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $365 and $139.37. The company reported a 33% year-over-year increase in its first-quarter revenue to $921 million, beating the consensus estimate. More details here.
Core Scientific Inc. CORZ
Core Scientific’s stock surged by 40.25% to close at $6.83. The stock’s intraday high and low were $7.06 and $6.04, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $7.06 and $2.61. The company announced a 12-year deal with CoreWeave, a company backed by Nvidia Corp, to provide infrastructure for AI use cases.
Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT
Riot Platforms’ stock saw a slight increase of 0.21% to close at $9.67. The stock’s intraday high and low were $10.17 and $9.52, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $20.65 and $7.8. Riot Platforms Inc. reported producing 215 bitcoins in May, a 68% year-over-year decrease, reflecting reduced block rewards post-halving. Despite this, The Bitcoin BTC/USD-mining firm deployed hash rate increased by 39% year-over-year, and they held 9,084 bitcoins, up 26%.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock dipped by 0.86% to close at $174.77. The stock’s intraday high and low were $177.76 and $174, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $299.29 and $138.8. Emails from Nvidia Corp staff revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk redirected 12,000 H100 GPUs initially allocated for Tesla to X, his social media company.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
