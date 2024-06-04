Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, major U.S. indices finished the day with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.4% to 38,711.29, the S&P 500 increasing 0.15% to 5,291.34, and the Nasdaq closing up 0.17% at 16,857.05.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO

MicroAlgo shares skyrocketed by 656.94% to close at $11.81, with an intraday high and low of $15 and $4.64 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $156 and $1.56. The company’s shares surged after it announced a partnership with WiMi Hologram Cloud to create a micro-consciousness quantum research center.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike’s stock dipped by 1.01% to close at $305.58. The stock’s intraday high and low were $312.38 and $303.51, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $365 and $139.37. The company reported a 33% year-over-year increase in its first-quarter revenue to $921 million, beating the consensus estimate. More details here.

Core Scientific Inc. CORZ

Core Scientific’s stock surged by 40.25% to close at $6.83. The stock’s intraday high and low were $7.06 and $6.04, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $7.06 and $2.61. The company announced a 12-year deal with CoreWeave, a company backed by Nvidia Corp, to provide infrastructure for AI use cases.

Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT

Riot Platforms’ stock saw a slight increase of 0.21% to close at $9.67. The stock’s intraday high and low were $10.17 and $9.52, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $20.65 and $7.8. Riot Platforms Inc. reported producing 215 bitcoins in May, a 68% year-over-year decrease, reflecting reduced block rewards post-halving. Despite this, The Bitcoin BTC/USD-mining firm deployed hash rate increased by 39% year-over-year, and they held 9,084 bitcoins, up 26%.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock dipped by 0.86% to close at $174.77. The stock’s intraday high and low were $177.76 and $174, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $299.29 and $138.8. Emails from Nvidia Corp staff revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk redirected 12,000 H100 GPUs initially allocated for Tesla to X, his social media company.

