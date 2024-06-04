CrowdStrike Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised Guidance On Positive Momentum, 'Exceptional Strength'

Loading... Loading...

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q1 Earnings: CrowdStrike's first-quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $921 million, beating the consensus estimate of $904.66 million. The cybersecurity company reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 89 cents per share.

CrowdStrike has topped analyst estimates in every quarter since the company went public in 2019, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Annual recurring revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $3.65 billion after the company added $211.7 million of net new ARR in the first quarter. Net cash generated from operations was $383.2 million and free cash flow came in at $322.5 million. The company ended the quarter with $3.7 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

“CrowdStrike started the fiscal year from a position of momentum and exceptional strength, with net new ARR of $212 million growing 22% year-over-year and ending ARR growing 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion,” said George Kurtz, co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike.

“The Falcon platform’s differentiated architecture creates a wide competitive moat and uniquely enables CrowdStrike to solve the industry’s biggest cybersecurity, IT and data problems.”

Outlook: CrowdStrike sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $958.3 million to $961.2 million versus estimates of $954.43 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 98 cents to 99 cents per share versus estimates of 91 cents per share.

CrowdStrike also raised guidance for fiscal-year 2025. The company anticipates total revenue of $3.976 billion to $4.011 billion versus estimates of $3.97 billion. The company now sees fiscal-year 2025 earnings in the range of $3.93 to $4.03 per share versus estimates of $3.91 per share.

CrowdStrike’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. ET.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were volatile in Tuesday’s after-hours session following the earnings release. The stock initially traded lower, but was up 5.50% at $322.01 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

