FedEx Restores Priority Services To Kyiv Amid Ukraine Crisis; Russian, Belarusian Operations Remain Suspended

On Friday, FedEx Corporation FDX said that FedEx International Priority inbound and outbound service to and from Kyiv and the surrounding region in Ukraine has been reinstated.

The company confirmed in a statement that pick-up and delivery services will be performed according to local authority instructions where safe and possible.

Both FedEx and rival United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS halted services in the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Reuters reported.

All Russian and Belarusian FedEx International services, however, continue to be suspended until further notice, the company said.

United Parcel Service’s operations in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia remain suspended, Reuters added.

FedEx initially reported that its services to and from Israel have already been reinstated.

Earlier this month, FedEx was in the headlines as employees were trapped in a FedEx building in Portage, Michigan after a tornado caused a partial collapse of the building. These employees were evacuated later.

At the FedEx building on Portage Road, it was reported that up to 50 people were trapped at one point. However, all individuals were successfully evacuated, and according to a FedEx statement, there were no serious injuries.

Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 0.80% to $247.30 at last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock