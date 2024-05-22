Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. stock indices closed in negative territory on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.5% to 39,671.04, the S&P 500 dropping nearly 0.3% to 5,307.01, and the Nasdaq decreasing by almost 0.2% to 16,801.54.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Despite a slight dip of 0.46%, Nvidia closed at $949.5, with an intraday high and low of $960.20 and $932.49 respectively. The stock’s 52-week range is $298.06 to $974. Nvidia recently reported a beat-and-raise first quarter and announced a 150% dividend hike along with a 10-for-1 stock split. Read more here.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

AMD saw a 0.52% rise, closing at $165.52. The stock’s intraday high and low were $169.81 and $163.86, with a 52-week range of $93.12 to $227.3. The company’s stock rose after the bell on Wednesday, sparking interest among investors. AMD shares rose in after-hours trading on Wednesday, influenced by Nvidia’s better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and positive future revenue guidance.

See Also: Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM

TSMC rose by 1.61%, closing at $156.15. The intraday high and low were $157.23 and $154.54, with a 52-week range of $84.02 to $158.4. Amid threats from China, Taiwan’s new Tech Minister expressed confidence in TSMC’s ability to protect its proprietary technology.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW

Snowflake’s stock increased by 0.39%, closing at $163.34. The intraday high and low were $164.84 and $162.13, with a 52-week range of $138.4 to $237.72. The company reported a revenue beat, EPS miss, and strong customer interest for AI products in its first-quarter earnings.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Loading... Loading...

Tesla’s stock fell by 3.48%, closing at $180.11. The intraday high and low were $183.8 and $178.12, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $299.29. According to a Morgan Stanley analyst, Tesla’s AI investments and an upcoming shareholder vote could determine its future growth.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: How The Stage Is Being Set For America’s Next Financial Crisis–Why One Economist Warns It Could Lead To A 27% Reduction In Americans’ Living Standards

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal