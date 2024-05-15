Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices surged on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.9% to 39,908, the S&P 500 increasing almost 1.2% to 5,308.15, and the Nasdaq rising 1.4% to 16,742.39.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA shares closed up 3.58% at $946.30. The stock’s intraday high was $948.62 and low was $915.99. The 52-week high and low are $974 and $288.32 respectively. A recent collaboration between NVIDIA and academic researchers has been training robots for surgery, which has garnered attention.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR

MicroStrategy shares soared 15.86% to close at $1503.47. The stock’s intraday high was $1520.34 and low was $1351.09. The 52-week high and low are $1999.99 and $266 respectively. The company’s shares traded higher amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO

Cisco shares rose 1.47% to close at $49.67. The stock’s intraday high was $49.73 and low was $48.73. The 52-week high and low are $58.19 and $45.7 respectively. The company reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating consensus estimates of $12.53 billion as revenue came in at $12.7 billion.

Chubb Limited CB

Chubb shares closed down 0.08% at $252.97. The stock’s intraday high was $253.72 and low was $251.99. The 52-week high and low are $260.58 and $183.71 respectively. The company’s shares traded higher after Berkshire Hathaway purchased shares of the stock.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla shares fell 2.01% to close at $173.99. The stock’s intraday high was $180 and its low was $173.11. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. The electric vehicle leader lost its position as the most crowded short stock after three straight months.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

