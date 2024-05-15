Chubb Stock Climbs After Berkshire Hathaway Purchases Shares

Loading... Loading...

Chubb Limited CB shares are trading higher after the bell Wednesday following an SEC filing showed Berkshire Hathaway purchased shares of the stock.

The Details

The 13F filing revealed Berkshire Hathaway had purchased 25.92 million Chubb shares valued at over $6.717 billion.

Chubb is one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance.

Is CB A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view Chubb on the whole as a Outperform, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Michael Ward from Citigroup is the most optimistic, expecting a 15.55% rise in the stock in the coming year.

But looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past three months, Chubb rose 0.72%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price, or underlying fundamentals, like revenue, which rose 12.43% over the past year.

CB Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Chubb shares are up 5.15% after-hours at $266 at the time of publication Wednesday.

