Wednesday saw a varied performance across major U.S. indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped slightly by 0.1% to reach 38,460.92, while the S&P 500 experienced marginal growth, edging up by 0.02% to settle at 5,071.63. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq saw a modest increase of 0.1% to reach 15,712.75.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms closed the day down 0.52% at $493.50, with an intraday high of $510 and a low of $484.58. The company’s 52-week high and low are $531.49 and $207.13 respectively. Despite higher costs and guidance, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company reported a 27% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $36.45 billion, beating the Street consensus estimate.

Snap Inc. SNAP

Snap shares ended the day down 2.72% at $11.08, with an intraday high of $11.48 and a low of $10.96. The company’s 52-week high and low are $17.9 and $7.86 respectively. Snap shares initially got a boost following the passage of a bill to ban or force a sale of TikTok, but later pulled back.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon shares closed down 1.64% at $176.59, with an intraday high of $180.32 and a low of $176.18. The company’s 52-week high and low are $189.77 and $101.15 respectively. Amazon launched a new affordable grocery delivery subscription for Prime members and EBT customers.

International Business Machines Corp. IBM

IBM shares ended the day up 1.05% at $184.10, with an intraday high of $184.29 and a low of $181.4. The company’s 52-week high and low are $199.18 and $120.55 respectively. IBM reported a 1% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $14.5 billion, missing the consensus estimate.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares surged 12.06% to close at $162.13, with an intraday high of $167.97 and a low of $157.51. The company’s 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. Despite missing analyst estimates for the first quarter, Tesla shares soared following the company's quarterly report. CNBC TV host Jim Cramer expressed his surprise that the stock hasn’t moved even higher on investor sentiment.

