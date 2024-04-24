What's Going On With Snap Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Snap Inc SNAP shares got a lift in premarket trading Wednesday before pulling back and turning negative after the open. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Snap shares got a boost early Wednesday after Congress passed a bill to ban or force a sale of popular social media platform TikTok, per several reports.

The U.S. Senate approved the bill 79 to 18 as part of an aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. The proposal is being sent to President Joe Biden's desk, and is expected to be signed this week.

Once signed, parent company ByteDance will have approximately nine months to sell TikTok. If the company fails to divest the popular app within that time, it will face a national ban. The lawmakers pushing to implement restrictions on TikTok have cited concerns that ByteDance ownership may allow the Chinese government to access American user data.

Snap shares may also be experiencing increased volatility ahead of earnings. The company is scheduled to report financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Thursday. Analysts are calling for an earnings loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $1.119 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

SNAP Price Action: Snap shares were down 1.84% at $11.18 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

