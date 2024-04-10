'Airplanes Are Not Like Ikea Furniture': American Airlines Pilot Sounds Alarm On Boeing 'Mess'

Loading... Loading...

American Airlines pilot and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association Capt. Dennis Tajer has voiced serious concerns regarding new safety allegations about Boeing Co. BA 787 aircraft.

What Happened: During CNBC’s “Last Call” on Tuesday, Tajer described the Boeing situation as a “mess,” criticizing the assembly quality of the planes. This has led to a drop in trust from passengers, regulators, and operators.

“Airplanes are not like Ikea furniture, you can't just press them to fit and then jam in a securing bolt. If this is what happens, and is very delicate…I shouldn’t say delicate, but precisely engineered composite material and you didn’t analyze whether it would impact it, then we've got a problem,” he said.

The remarks from the pilot’s representative come amid escalating scrutiny over Boeing’s manufacturing practices. The aerospace giant is set to face a Senate subcommittee investigation into these fresh allegations.

“When they are reaching the surface to breathe some air, they just go right back under because they are wearing cement shoes,” he concluded.

As per Benzinga Pro, Boeing closed at $178.12 on Tuesday, a drop of 1.89% from its previous close.

Why It Matters: The safety of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is under the microscope as a Senate subcommittee gears up to delve into new safety claims next week. An engineer’s warning has triggered this upcoming grilling, raising questions about the aircraft’s assembly and integrity. This development follows a recent incident where a Boeing 737-800 aircraft lost an engine cover during takeoff, further spotlighting potential safety oversights.

Moreover, Boeing has reported a slump in its first-quarter deliveries for 2024, delivering 97 planes across its commercial and defense sectors. This drop in numbers comes amid broader industry turbulence and raises additional concerns about the company’s current operational challenges.

The combination of delivery issues and safety concerns could have significant implications for Boeing’s reputation and financial performance. The aviation industry and its stakeholders are keenly awaiting the outcomes of the Senate’s investigation and Boeing’s response to these pressing safety allegations.

