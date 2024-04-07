Boeing 737-800 Loses Engine Cover During Takeoff, Southwest Airlines Says Its Maintenance Teams Are 'Reviewing The Aircraft'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent incident at Denver International Airport, a Boeing Co BA aircraft lost its engine cover during takeoff, officials reported on Sunday.

What Happened: The engine cowling of a Boeing 737-800 detached during takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the Southwest Airlines Co LUV flight returned safely to the Denver airport following the incident. The detached part struck the wing flap of the aircraft, which was subsequently towed to the gate, reported The Hill.

The FAA has initiated an investigation into the incident. Southwest Airlines acknowledged a “mechanical issue” with the aircraft in a statement to The Hill. The airline also confirmed that passengers bound for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston were transported on a different aircraft, albeit three hours behind schedule.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but we place our highest priority on the Safety of our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the airline stated.

FAA data indicates that the aircraft was delivered to the airline in 2015. The cowling is a removable engine cover typically removed for maintenance.

Why It Matters: This incident adds to the ongoing concerns surrounding Boeing Co BA. The company has been facing regulatory scrutiny and production slowdowns, particularly with its 737 MAX jetliners. The slowdown has been attributed to increased factory inspections by U.S. regulators and a focus on completing remaining tasks on the assembly line.

Furthermore, Boeing has been dealing with trust issues from passengers, with some choosing to boycott the 737 Max due to safety concerns. The company has also had to provide compensation to airlines affected by the grounding of the 737-9 MAX, including a $160 million disbursement to Alaska Air Group Inc during the first quarter.



Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced his retirement, concluding a tenure marked by safety issues and financial turbulence. Despite criticism, he departs with a significant payout, estimated to be worth millions of dollars, as Boeing’s board seeks a new leader to navigate ongoing challenges.

