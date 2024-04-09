Boeing 787 Dreamliner Safety Claims To Get Senate Grilling After Engineer's Warning

Loading... Loading...

The Boeing Company BA 787 Dreamliner is under new scrutiny as a Senate subcommittee prepares to investigate fresh safety allegations next week.

What Happened: The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hold a hearing next Wednesday to examine Boeing’s safety culture. This follows allegations that the 787 Dreamliner, one of Boeing’s flagship aircraft, may not be safe to fly, reported Politico.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating claims by whistleblower and engineer Sam Salehpour that the Dreamliner could potentially disintegrate due to improperly assembled parts of the plane’s main body.

Boeing has been under increased scrutiny since a January incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX jet flown by Alaska Airlines, where a door plug blew off mid-flight. The company is currently under investigation by the Justice Department and other agencies.

Boeing has refuted the allegations about the 787’s structural integrity, stating that they are inaccurate and do not represent their comprehensive work to ensure the aircraft’s quality and long-term safety. The FAA has declined to comment on the allegations but stated that they thoroughly investigate all reports.

Debra Katz, Salehpour’s attorney, stated that her client witnessed “shortcuts taken by Boeing” during the assembly process, particularly with gaps between pieces of the 787 fuselage. Salehpour will provide documentation and testify at the upcoming hearing.

Salehpour has been sharing details with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who is leading the upcoming Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing titled “Examining Boeing's Broken Safety Culture: Firsthand Accounts.” The witness list for the hearing has not yet been disclosed.

Last month, Blumenthal and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) contacted the FAA and Boeing for information after receiving input from Salehpour. The subcommittee also contacted Boeing CEO David Calhoun for materials before the hearing and requested his testimony.

Salehpour, as confirmed by Katz, will be providing documentation and testifying during the hearing.

Why It Matters: This investigation is critical for Boeing, which has faced several challenges. Earlier this month, there was a drop in Boeing’s stock as deliveries stalled and valuation concerns mounted. The company reported Q1 deliveries of 97 planes, a significant drop compared to previous quarters.

Furthermore, a recent incident at Denver International Airport, where a Boeing 737-800 lost its engine cover during takeoff, has added to the company’s woes. These incidents and the upcoming Senate investigation could potentially impact Boeing’s reputation and stock performance in the coming weeks.

