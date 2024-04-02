U.S. stocks traded lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index falling nearly 396 points to 39,170.24. The NASDAQ fell 0.95% to 16,240.81, and the S&P 500 also dropped, falling 0.72% to 5,205.81.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock fell by 4.90% to close at $166.63, with an intraday high and low of $167.69 and $163.43 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $299.29 and $152.37. The electric vehicle maker reported a decline in its first-quarter deliveries, which led to a drop in its stock price.
The Walt Disney Company DIS
Disney’s stock rose by 1.06% to close at $122.82, with an intraday high and low of $123.53 and $120.16 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $123.74 and $78.73. According to a note from Bank of America, Disney’s stock is poised for a 20% rise as Bob Iger's turnaround strategy begins to bear fruit. Read more here.
Intel Corporation INTC
Intel’s stock fell by 1.30% to close at $43.94, with an intraday high and low of $44.08 and $43.5 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $51.28 and $26.86. The company’s shares traded lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after it outlined a new financial framework for its foundry business. Read more here.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor’s stock fell by 0.90% to close at $140.22, with an intraday high and low of $141.04 and $139.35 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $158.4 and $81.21. The company is set to augment its U.S. production capabilities through a partnership with Intel.
VivoPower International PLC VVPR
VivoPower’s stock surged by 304.11% to close at $5.9, with an intraday high and low of $7.75 and $4.16 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $8.9 and $1.02. The company’s shares traded higher after its Tembo subsidiary announced it would merge with the Nasdaq-listed Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited.
Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
