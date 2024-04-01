Loading... Loading...

Monday’s trading session saw a mixed performance in the U.S. stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 240 points, trading down 0.6% to 39,566.85. On the other hand, the NASDAQ rose 11% to 16,396.83. The S&P 500 also experienced a slight drop, falling 0.2% to 5,243.77.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT saw a significant drop of 21.47%, closing at $48.66. The stock’s intraday high and low were $61 and $45.26 respectively, with a 52-week range of $79.38 to $45.26. The company’s net worth took a hit after it disclosed tens of millions in losses last year. More details here.

CXApp Inc. CXAI surged by a whopping 151.02% to close at $6.15. The stock hit an intraday high of $7.07 and a low of $3.53. Its 52-week high and low stand at $21 and $1.03 respectively. The company’s shares traded higher after announcing a partnership with Google Cloud. Read the full story here.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU closed the day with a 5.44% gain at $124.3. The stock’s intraday high was $127.38, and it dipped to a low of $119. Its 52-week range is $127.38 to $56.01. Find out more here.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA experienced a 9.91% drop, closing at $19.54. The stock’s intraday high and low were $21.74 and $19.5 respectively, with a 52-week range of $36.58 to $19.5. Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walgreens, suggesting a significant move may be on the horizon. More on this here.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA saw a slight drop of 0.32%, closing at $175.22. The stock’s intraday high and low were $176.75 and $170.21 respectively, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $152.37. Despite a potential Q1 sales miss, Tesla could still reclaim the EV crown from Chinese competitor BYD. Find out more here.

