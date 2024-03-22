United Airlines Breaks New Ground With MileagePlus Family & Friends Pooling

Loading... Loading...

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL has set a new precedent as the first major U.S. carrier to offer its loyalty program members the option to combine their miles with family and friends through the MileagePlus miles pooling initiative.

Launched just in time for the summer travel season, this program allows up to five individuals to share miles for award travel, enhancing United’s offerings with more flexible and valuable travel solutions.

“MileagePlus miles pooling further reinforces United’s position as the leader in family and group travel and gives our members more flexibility to use their miles while making it easier to connect to the destinations and moments that matter most, with the people that matter most,” commented Luc Bondar, Chief Operating Officer of MileagePlus.

Addressing the demand for affordable family travel, this feature includes everyone, imposing no age limit for contributors to a mile pool nor caps on the mile contributions, emphasizing United’s commitment to accessible travel experiences.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $46.27 on the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons