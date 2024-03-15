United Airlines Eyes Fleet Shift Amid Boeing Max 10 Uncertainty: Report

Loading... Loading...

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL is reportedly on the verge of securing around three dozen Airbus SE’s EADSY A321neo jets from aircraft lessors to replace delayed Boeing Company BA 737 Max 10 orders.

The negotiations are in the final stages for delivery between 2025 and 2027 and the switch comes amid certification delays in Boeing’s Max 10, reported Bloomberg.

The move to Airbus would grant the European manufacturer an edge over Boeing, particularly with United being the initial major customer for the Max 10.

United’s CEO, Scott Kirby, emphasized that any deals would be subject to favorable economics.

Kirby disclosed United’s decision to halt Max 10 production, advising Boeing to focus on the Max 9 until federal certification is obtained.

Boeing’s timeline for the Max 10’s commercial operation remains uncertain.

United’s strategy includes transitioning to larger aircraft, with the Max 10’s certification setback reshaping its fleet planning.

Read Next: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun’s Tenure Under Scrutiny As Airplane-Maker Faces ‘Extreme Embarrassment’ Amid Series Of Crisis

Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 0.12% at $42.80 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock