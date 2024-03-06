Loading... Loading...



On Wednesday, U.S. indices closed positively as the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.2% to reach 38,661.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a slight rise of 0.5%, settling at 5,104.76, whereas the Nasdaq rose by 0.6% to hit 16,031.54.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO saw a notable performance today, closing up 1.96% at $9.87. The stock reached an intraday high of $10.31 and a low of $9.67, with a 52-week range between $15.73 and $3.89. Inovio outperformed earnings expectations by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 against an estimate of $-1.27, despite a slight decrease in revenue from the previous year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO experienced a downturn, closing down 3.86% at $25.62. The stock’s intraday movements were between $26.98 and $24.9, with its 52-week range from $35.85 to $13.62. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings with a slight miss on revenue forecasts but exceeded EPS expectations, alongside announcing a new share repurchase program of up to $250 million.

Broadcom Inc AVGO ended the day slightly higher by 0.54% at $1350. The stock hit a high of $1394.83 and a low of $1347.06 during the day, with its 52-week high at $1438.17 and low at $601.29. Broadcom is anticipated to report strong first-quarter earnings, buoyed by its position within the AI5 group of stocks, showcasing a bullish technical setup ahead of its earnings announcement.

Aptorum Group Limited APM surged 1.43% to close at $0.71. Throughout the day, shares fluctuated between $0.72 and $0.68, while its 52-week range has been between $1.07 and $0.53. The company announced a merger agreement with YOOV Group, signaling a significant restructuring process and a promising future in AI and automation for business operations.

Tesla Inc TSLA declined by 2.32% to end at $176.54. The electric vehicle giant saw an intraday high of $181.58 and a low of $173.7, with its 52-week range spanning from $299.29 to $152.37. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas highlighted several challenges facing Tesla, including dwindling EV demand and heavy competition, leading to a cut in the target price and FY24 earnings estimates. Despite these challenges, Tesla is still seen as a potential leader in AI, pending the stabilization of its auto earnings.

