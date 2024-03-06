Recap: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-1.27.

Revenue was down $22 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -1.56 -1.68 -1.68 -2.04 EPS Actual -1.56 -1.56 -1.92 -2.64 Revenue Estimate 120K 260K 270K 340K Revenue Actual 388K 225K 114K 125K

To track all earnings releases for Inovio Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.