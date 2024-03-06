Recap: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inovio Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-1.27.
Revenue was down $22 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-1.56
|-1.68
|-1.68
|-2.04
|EPS Actual
|-1.56
|-1.56
|-1.92
|-2.64
|Revenue Estimate
|120K
|260K
|270K
|340K
|Revenue Actual
|388K
|225K
|114K
|125K
To track all earnings releases for Inovio Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
