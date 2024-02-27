Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, the U.S. indices exhibited a varied performance, as the S&P 500 rose by nearly 0.2% to reach 5,078.18, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 0.25% to settle at 38,972.41. Concurrently, the Nasdaq experienced a nearly 0.4% increase, reaching 16,035.30.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Beyond Meat Inc BYND saw a significant uptick, closing up 0.94% at $7.52. The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $73.7 million, beating consensus estimates despite a year-over-year decrease. The earnings miss and business reset were key topics of discussion.

Viking Therapeutics Inc VKTX surged 121.02% to close at $85.05 after releasing promising Phase 2 data for its weight-loss drug VK2735. The study results showed significant reductions in body weight, marking a major milestone for the company.

Novavax Inc NVAX increased by 9.45%, closing at $6.02. Investors are keenly awaiting the company’s quarterly earnings report, with expectations set for an EPS of $-0.50. The outlook and past performance are closely watched by market participants.

Baidu Inc BIDU rose 1.60% to end at $112.36. The company is expected to report an EPS of $2.48 in its upcoming quarterly earnings. Analysts and investors are looking forward to positive guidance and growth forecasts.

Tesla Inc TSLA saw a modest increase of 0.17%, closing at $199.73. Speculation about a mystery buyer supporting the stock price and comments from Jim Cramer have made headlines. The company’s performance and future prospects remain a hot topic among investors.

