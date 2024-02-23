Loading... Loading...

McDonald’s is introducing artificial intelligence (AI) to its drive-thru lanes, indicating a growing adoption of the technology in the United States, commented CNBC host Jim Cramer on Friday.

What Happened: Cramer, in a recent episode of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” said this development could be a boon for premier AI chipmaker, Nvidia Corp. NVDA.

McDonald’s Corp. MCD, in collaboration with IBM IBM and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, is currently piloting AI-enabled voice recognition at its drive-thrus. The fast-food giant revealed this to Cramer via a statement.

“Rest assured, we’re all over the AI opportunity at McDonald’s,” the company statement read.

“We currently are testing voice recognition at over 100 drive-thrus with the rollout decision slated for later this year.”

Cramer said, “This is what's going on all over America, right now. You think that the other guys can possibly risk not having this?"

Why It Matters: Nvidia stands to benefit as more companies adopt AI technology. Most of the advanced AI models today are built on Nvidia’s powerful processors, capable of analyzing vast data quickly and efficiently.

Nvidia has been making significant strides in the AI sector, with its Q4 earnings exceeding expectations. The company reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $22.10 billion, up 22% from the third quarter and 265% year-over-year.

Following this stellar performance, Nvidia’s market capitalization crossed the $2 trillion mark, making it the fourth company to achieve this milestone. This achievement further solidified Nvidia’s position as a leading player in the tech industry.

Despite some skepticism, Cramer has been a vocal supporter of Nvidia, urging investors to look beyond skepticism and embrace winning stocks. He believes that Nvidia’s long-term prospects are strong, especially given the increasing demand for its AI products.

