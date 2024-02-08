Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks ended Thursday in positive territory with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.1% at 38,726.33 and the S&P 500 edging higher by 0.06% to 4,997.71. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 15,793.72 for the day.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Pinterest Inc PINS closed down 0.27% at $40.72, with an intraday high of $41.27 and a low of $40.15. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $981 million, a 12% increase year-over-year but slightly below the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Pinterest’s adjusted earnings per share reached 53 cents, surpassing analyst expectations of 51 cents. Global monthly active users surged to an all-time high of 498 million, up 11% year-over-year.

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM saw an increase of 10.33%, closing at $49.22. The stock reached a high of $49.74 and a low of $45.02 during the day. Affirm reported fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $591.1 million, beating the consensus estimate. The company reported a loss of 54 cents per share, better than analyst estimates for a loss of 72 cents per share.

Cloudflare Inc NET ended the day up 8.35%, at $90.31, after hitting a high of $91.08 and a low of $82.90. Cloudflare reported fourth-quarter revenue of $362.47 million, beating estimates, with earnings per share at 15 cents. Revenues were up 32% on a year-over-year basis, with significant progress in the public sector and growth in Cloudflare One.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK experienced a surge of 12.78%, closing at $10.50. The stock’s high for the day was $10.54, with a low of $9.53. CleanSpark announced the acquisition of three turnkey Bitcoin BTC/USD mining facilities in Mississippi, expecting to close the purchase within 21 days. CleanSpark mined 577 bitcoin in January, with shares gaining more than 20% over the past five days.

Tesla Inc TSLA saw a modest increase of 1.06%, closing at $189.56. The stock reached a high of $191.62 and a low of $185.58 during the day. An analyst outlined plans for improving sentiment around the stock, including a potential move of incorporation from Delaware to Texas, aiming to resolve uncertainties and bolster its market position.

Photo by Pixels Hunter on Shutterstock

