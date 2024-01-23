Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices were mixed on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25% at 37,905.45 at the end of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.29% to 4,864.60, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session up 0.43% at 15,425.94.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Netflix Inc. NFLX

Netflix closed with a 1.33% increase at $492.19, reaching an intraday high of $498.96 and a low of $481.4, with its 52-week range between $285.33 and $503.41. The streaming giant reported a revenue beat in its fourth-quarter earnings, adding 13.12 million net paid subscribers. Despite missing EPS estimates, Netflix’s focus on its ad-supported platform and a raised operating margin forecast for fiscal 2024 highlight its growth trajectory.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC

DWAC’s stock rose by 2.13% to $50.75, with a high of $58.72 and a low of $40.13, and a 52-week range of $12.34 to $58.72. The company, linked to former President Donald Trump, saw its stocks surge following his advancement in the Republican presidential nomination, reminiscent of the meme-stock saga. It should be noted that Trump has won the New Hampshire primary in which he went heads on against opponent Nikki Haley, a former governor and an erstwhile ambassador to the United Nations.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba ended the day up 7.87% at $74.02, with an intraday peak of $74.5 and a low of $72.55. Its 52-week range is between $66.63 and $121.3. The stock rallied alongside other Chinese peers following China’s announcement of a $278 billion stimulus package aimed at stabilizing the slumping stock market.

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE

NVVE saw an impressive surge of 85.23%, closing at $5.52. The stock hit a high of $7.27 and a low of $2.88, with its 52-week range spanning from $2.78 to $105.6. The company’s shares jumped following the announcement of a $16 million project for fleet electrification with the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock witnessed a modest increase of 0.16%, closing at $209.14. The stock fluctuated between $207.75 and $215.65 during the day, with a 52-week range of $138.07 to $299.29. As Tesla prepares to report its fourth quarter earnings, investors are keenly observing its margin and demand outlook, especially after its strategic price cuts in 2023.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

