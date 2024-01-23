Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Tightens Grip On GOP Nomination: AP

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary, further solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

What Happened: Trump’s win in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday has strengthened his position as the potential Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

According to the Associated Press, out of 20% of votes counted Trump was leading with 33,718 and 52.7% share, while Nikki Haley had 46.4% share with 30,513 votes, as of 8:15 p.m. EST.

Trump held a substantial lead in the early results from over 25 townships, including Manchester and Concord, two of the state’s three most populous cities, as of 8 p.m., according to the report.

Why It Matters: This outcome is a setback for former U.N. Ambassador Haley, who had invested significant time and resources in her campaign for the state. Following the withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from the presidential race, Haley was the last major contender, positioning herself as the sole alternative to Trump. Despite intensifying her criticism of the former president and presenting herself as a unifying candidate for generational change, her efforts did not resonate with enough voters.

Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, following his win in Iowa, marks a significant milestone. He is now the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in both states since they began leading the election calendar in 1976. This underscores the rapid consolidation of Republican support around Trump, positioning him as the nominee for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the former president is facing a series of legal challenges. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a “witch hunt.”

The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters showed Trump with a comfortable 52-point lead over his Republican opponents, which dropped from a 55-point lead in the previous two polls.

