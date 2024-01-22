Loading... Loading...

The stock market witnessed a remarkable performance today, with major indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq continuing their upward trajectory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 38,001.81, while the S&P 500 increased 0.2% to 4,850.43. The tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated 0.3% to 15,360.29 on Monday.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC

Digital World Acquisition Corp saw an impressive surge of 88.36%, closing at $49.69. The stock reached an intraday high of $50.20 and a low of $29.21, with a 52-week range between $12.34 and $50.20. The surge followed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ endorsement of former President Donald Trump, impacting the SPAC set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. More on this story.

Netflix Inc NFLX

Netflix closed with a modest gain of 0.57%, reaching $485.71. The stock fluctuated between $479.90 and $489.80 during the day, while its 52-week range is $285.33 to $503.41. As the company prepares to report its Q4 earnings, analysts are keenly watching its performance, especially in the context of its recent strategic moves and market positioning. Read the full analysis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL

United Airlines experienced a slight dip of 0.95%, closing at $38.45. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $38.23 to $39.49, and its 52-week range is $33.68 to $58.23. The company’s shares traded higher after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with CEO Scott Kirby expressing optimism about the future. Discover more here.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM

Loading... Loading...

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s shares fell sharply by 24.20%, closing at $51.69. The stock hit an intraday low of $51.49 and a high of $57.76, with a 52-week range of $51.49 to $87.30. The decline followed the company’s announcement of placing its CFO on administrative leave amid an accounting investigation. More details.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock decreased by 1.60%, ending the day at $208.80. It oscillated between $206.27 and $217.80 during the session, with a 52-week range of $134.27 to $299.29. The electric vehicle maker has been in the news recently, with CNBC’s Jim Cramer suggesting its removal from the “Magnificent Seven” index due to underperformance. Full story here.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.