United Airlines Stock Takes Off After Q4 Earnings Top Estimates: The Details

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Here's what you need to know.

What To Know: United Airlines reported quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share which surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.70.

Quarterly sales clocked in at $13.60 billion, exceeding the Street's estimate of $13.54 billion, a 9.68% increase over sales of $12.40 billion from the same period last year.

Capacity was up 14.7% year-over-year. Additionally, average fuel price per gallon was $3.13, a decrease of 11.6% year-over-year.

"Our plans really came together in 2023, and I want to thank the United team for all of the hard work it took to get us there," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

"Despite unpredictable headwinds, we delivered on our ambitious EPS target that few thought possible – and set new operational records for our customers. Looking ahead, we expect these trends to continue and United is incredibly well positioned to capitalize on them and to deliver on our short and long-term financial targets."

UAL Price Action: Shares of United Airlines were up 6.92% at $41.11 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

