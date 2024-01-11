Loading... Loading...

U.S. indices were seen mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones index inched up 0.04% to 37,711.02 while the S&P 500 fell by 0.07% to 4,780.24. The Nasdaq ended the day unchanged at 14,970.18.

Transitioning to individual stocks, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a decrease of 2.87%, closing at $227.22. The stock fluctuated between a high of $230.93 and a low of $225.37, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $115.6. Tesla informed its workers at the California car plant of pay increases for all U.S. production associates, material handlers, and quality inspectors, starting the new year with a “market adjustment pay increase.”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM

ZIM’s stock rose by 6.44%, closing at $13.72. The stock reached an intraday high of $14.02 and a low of $12.85, with a 52-week range of $25.12 to $6.39. ZIM stock experienced volatility, fueled in part by the impact of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea on shipping stocks and the increase in container prices.

JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM

JPM’s stock witnessed a slight decrease of 0.42%, closing at $170.3. The stock’s intraday high was $170.36 and its low was $168.64, with a 52-week range of $173.38 to $123.11. Investors are bracing for the bank’s earnings season, with analysts warning of a possible sell-off on day one.

T-Mobile US Inc TMUS

TMUS’s stock decreased by 0.69%, closing at $162.17. The stock had an intraday high of $163.13 and a low of $161.83, with a 52-week range of $164.5 to $124.92. SpaceX’s Starlink announced a significant achievement in transmitting and receiving text messages using T-Mobile’s network spectrum through their new direct-to-cell satellites.

AT&T Inc T

AT&T’s stock fell by 3.79%, closing at $16.23. The stock’s intraday high was $16.8 and its low was $16.15, with a 52-week range of $21.53 to $13.43. The decline followed a report suggesting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sent letters to telecom companies regarding lead-sheathed cables.

